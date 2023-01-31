Video shows boulder come crashing into new home in Hawaii, almost hitting homeowner A 65-year resident of Palolo, Caroline Sasaki said she has never heard of a boulder falling from the west side of the valley, until one plunged into her own home over the weekend. Sasaki recalled walking into her living room to watch television just before midnight, Saturday, when the 5-foot by 5-foot rock rolled past her. Sasaki's family was in the process of moving into the newly-built hillside home and have been there for about a week.