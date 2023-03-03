Video of daughter surprising dad with kidney donation goes viral A Missouri received a life-saving kidney transplant from his daughter and it was all a surprise. She kept the entire process a secret for eight months and surprised him after the surgery. Her father had been undergoing hours-long dialysis treatments every couple of days, but he didn't want her to undergo the surgery and recovery. They posted the video on social media, where it went viral, and some people have also donated money to help cover their medical costs.