Verdict in murder of Kristin Smart could be days away A verdict in the murder of Kristin Smart could be just days away. The court is taking a scheduled break until Thursday. Paul Flores is accused of raping and killing Smart after an off-campus at Cal Poly back in 1996. His father, Ruben, is charged with hiding her body, which has never been found. The men were tried together with separate juries. Both juries have to reach a verdict before either is announced.