Vallejo man arrested on suspicion of vandalism, assault charges A Vallejo man was arrested after an assault in Placer County. During the investigation, deputies learned the suspect had vandalized a gas pump and assaulted the store clerk when he walked outside to confront him. Deputies worked with detectives to identify the suspect and learned he had contacted Concord PD regarding a child custody dispute at some point after the assault occurred. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect and worked with Concord police officers to locate and arrest him. The suspect, 38-year-old Joseph Frazier of Vallejo, was arrested for aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury and felony vandalism.