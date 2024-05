Using new AI, grieving moms discover how California lawmakers killed popular fentanyl bill by *not* ​voting They fought for fentanyl legislation. It got killed last year before lawmakers even got to vote and grieving moms want to know why. They're using a new search tool designed to help everyday Californians hold lawmakers accountable and expose what's really happening behind closed Capitol doors. Turns out, that California lawmakers kill popular bills by *not* voting.