United Airlines trying out new boarding process to alleviate boarding bottlenecks United Airlines has a plan to overcome passenger bottlenecks during boarding. United Airlines knows that conundrum all too well, so it's introducing a new boarding process to help. In Economy, people with window seats will board first, followed by those in the middle. Passengers with aisle seats will board last. The new process allows pre-boarding, award tier, and higher-seat class customers to go first. Basic Economy passengers board last. United says it will start the new process on October 26th.