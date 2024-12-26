Unintentional activists | California's fentanyl fight One of the hardest-fought political battles in 2024 happened inside the walls of the California Capitol between a group of grieving parents who lost their kids to fentanyl and a handful of powerful politicians who were opposed to increasing criminal penalties. With the help of new artificial intelligence from our partners at CalMatters, this year-long investigation provided an unprecedented look at how your state government really works when powerful California lawmakers think you’re not paying attention.