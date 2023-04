UC Davis Picnic Day happening Saturday UC Davis' Picnic Day is tomorrow (4/15). This annual open house features hundreds of events, including lectures, presentations, hands-on activities, and of course, the iconic "Doxie Derby" dog race. All events are free and open to the public. Picnic Day runs from 9 AM to 5 PM Saturday on the UC Davis campus. It's the largest student-run event in the country.