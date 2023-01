Tyre Nichols: 5 fired Memphis cops charged with Nichols' death Taddarius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, and Desmond Mills Jr. have each been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct and one charge of official oppression, according to Shelby County criminal court records. Their attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.