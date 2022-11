Two people detained after chase that ended in Antelope Two people have been detained after a chase that ended in Antelope. Around 2:30 a.m., a deputy tried to pull a driver over, but the driver refused. About 30 minutes later, authorities used spikes strips to damage the vehicle's tires. The chase ended soon after at Roseville and Antelope roads in Antelope. CBS13 is working to find out why the deputy was trying to pull the vehicle over in the first place.