Twin Rivers School District teachers demanding better pay, more support for students Raising signs, banners and their voices, hundreds of people rallied outside the Twin Rivers United School District office Tuesday to call for better pay and more support for their students. The group, made up of teachers, parents and allies, took over the block ahead of the scheduled school board meeting. The efforts are lead by the Twin Rivers United Educators, also called TRUE, a teacher's union seeking an agreement with the district to approve raises and better benefits.