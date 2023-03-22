Watch CBS News

Thunderstorms roar through the Sacramento region

Bursts of heavy rain, strong wind, and hail toppled trees and power poles, knocking out power to thousands tonight. Dozens of flights were diverted to the Sacramento International Airport tonight because of the storm's impact in San Francisco.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.