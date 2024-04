The Answer: Sad songs and health benefits Friday was a big day for Swifties everywhere! Taylor Swift's much-anticipated new album "The Tortured Poets Department" dropped, and with songs titles like "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," fans are in for some sad songs about heartbreak. However, that may not be a bad thing. So how can Swifties and others possibly get some health benefits from that sadness? Here's The Answer.