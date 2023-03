Suspect fatal Turlock shooting arrested The suspect in the January killing of a Turlock man has been arrested. Detectives spotted the suspect, 23-year-old Alejandro Rosales Ortuno, as he was leaving a home in Los Banos Wednesday (3/1). The victim, Robert Morgan, was shot to death on January 15. Investigators say it appears a fight started inside a bar involving security and several patrons. Morgan stepped in to help after the fight moved outside and was shot.