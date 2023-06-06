Watch CBS News

Suspect Davis serial stabber's medical records discussed at court hearing

A former student at UC Davis and allegedly behind a series of stabbings last April appeared in a Yolo County courtroom Tuesday (6/6). Today's hearing primarily focused on the discussion of medical records that are expected to be presented as evidence. Carlos Dominguez, a 21-year-old, is facing charges for three stabbings, two of which resulted in fatalities. He previously pleaded not guilty in May and is scheduled to undergo a competency hearing on June 20.
