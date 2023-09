See What's On CBS13

A recent structural engineering study showed that Davies Hall, built in 1967, doesn’t meet current California safety standards for schools.

Seismic safety concerns shut down biggest building at American River College A recent structural engineering study showed that Davies Hall, built in 1967, doesn’t meet current California safety standards for schools.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On