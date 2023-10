Search continues for gunman accused of killing two men in Central California The search is on for a suspect today after two men were shot dead in Lodi. This happened on South Central Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. Lodi police say this is a targeted incident, and there is no threat to the public. A 36-year-old man died on the scene, and a 49-year-old man died on the way to the hospital.