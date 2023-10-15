Watch CBS News

Sacramento Zoo says good-bye to its chimps

For the first time in 75 years, the Sacramento Zoo does not have any chimpanzees. The four chimpanzees -- two male and two female -- were moved to larger enclosures where there are other chimps to socialize with.
