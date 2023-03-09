Sacramento grandpa gives Peppa Pig an adventure, goes TikTok viral As a Sacramento grandpa departed for his vacation, he never expected the unlikely companions that hitched a ride in his suitcase. David Zielke unpacked his luggage and discovered a Peppa Pig figurine and her family in the midst of his toothbrush and pajamas – his 5-year-old granddaughter, Lisette, clearly the culprit. He decided to give his toy companions the trip of a lifetime. From fancy dinners to sunbathing to cooking classes, he documented the pigs' adventures as a video souvenir for Lisette.