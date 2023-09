Rio Linda teen, 17, shot and killed early Monday morning A teen is dead following a mysterious shooting in Rio Linda early Monday morning. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, at around 2:15 a.m. 911 dispatchers received calls reporting a shooting in the 6900 block of 22nd Streets. On the scene, first responders found a teen, 17, suffering a gunshot wound outside of a home where the teen was believed to be living, the sheriff's office says.