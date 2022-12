RAW: Ring video shows CHP Captain Julie Harding stealing dog from Tennessee home On October 10, a woman reported that Julie Harding opened her front door without her consent to take custody of her estranged husband Michael Harding's dog named Charlie. The dog, according to the woman, who was Michael's girlfriend, belonged to Julie and Michael and when he went missing a month earlier, his girlfriend took custody of the dog to take care of it. The video was obtained from CNN.