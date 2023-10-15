Rare car recovered after being stolen in Sacramento In an update tonight on a story we brought you yesterday, thieves rolled a rare car right out of a Natomas driveway. It's video you'll see only on CBS13. Surveillance cameras caught a person breaking into the back window of this Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Red Eye. They got into the back seat, and then a gang of five (you'll see them here in a few seconds) pushed that car down the street. There they go into the darkness. This car does belong to a CBS13 employee, and since our story first aired last night, that car has been found.