Powerball tickets sold in Elk Grove, Vacaville match 5 numbers, winning $1.2 million There were two tickets that matched five out of six numbers sold in Northern California — Elk Grove and Vacaville. The lk Grove ticket was sold at the Walmart on Elk Grove Boulevard while the Vacaville ticket was sold at the Cigarettes 4 Discount on Alamo Drive. Each of those tickets won $1.2 million.