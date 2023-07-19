Watch CBS News

Police take steps to stop arson at Lodi Lake

An uptick in fires at Lodi Lake has first responders cracking down on patrols and arsonists. Police arrested five children earlier this month for starting a fire in the bathroom on the north side of Lodi Lake on July 3. Read more here.
