Police investigating fatal shooting in Stockton A shooting in Stockton has turned fatal, police say. According to the Stockton Police Department, on Sunday afternoon at approximately 2:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Flora Street and Wilson Way following reports of a shooting. When they got there, officers found one victim at the scene. The victim, a 27-year-old man, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was later pronounced deceased.