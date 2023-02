Police identify driver killed in fiery Davis crash Officials have identified the suspect killed after a chase ended in a fiery crash in Davis. They say 36-year-old Sharon Speirs was behind the wheel when a UC Davis police officer tried to pull her over Thursday night. She reportedly took off--along 5th Street then slammed into a concrete median near G Street. She was pulled out of the car but did not survive. The officer also crashed and was treated for minor injuries.