Northern California elementary school principal accused of cybercrimes involving a child Authorities have arrested a school principal on suspicion of sending harmful matter to a minor and contacting a minor to engage in lewd behavior. Boyd Holler, 37, of Pollock Pines, is the principal of the Pioneer Union School in Somerset, El Dorado County. He was arrested Tuesday morning after a joint investigation with the FBI and the El Dorado County D.A.'s office. Holler is booked at the El Dorado County Jail.