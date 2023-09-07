Newsom sending additional California National Guard troops to US-Mexico border On Thursday, Newsom announced via a written statement that he is increasing the deployment of California National Guard service members by approximately 40 to 60 soldiers at the four U.S. ports of entry along the border to help with the detection of illegal drugs, including fentanyl. This is a move that builds on the state's billion-dollar investment to tackle the fentanyl and opioid crisis, the governor's office says.