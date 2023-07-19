Watch CBS News

Mother of 49ers' Arik Armstead releases memoir

Christa Armstead, mother of San Francisco 49er and Elk Grove native Arik Armstead, released a powerful new memoir titled, "Illegitimate: Memoir of a Priest's Daughter," pulling back the curtain on her rocky past. Read more here.
