Monday marks 1 year since Stockton Fire Dept. Cpt. Max Fortuna was shot Tuesday marks one year since a Stockton fire captain was killed in the line of duty. A tribute for captain Max Fortuna played out on dispatcher audio Tuesday morning. The 47-year-old was allegedly shot by suspect Robert Somerville while responding to a dumpster fire near Aurora and Washington streets. Somerville's family says he mistook Fortuna for an intruder. The trial began earlier in January.