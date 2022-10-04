Watch CBS News

Monday evening weather forecast - Oct. 3, 2022

The forecast looks quiet, with no rain ahead. High pressure is in place and will cause a warm-up. Temperatures will be 10 degrees above average this week with highs in the mid-90s. The average high is 84. There won't be a significant fire danger.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.