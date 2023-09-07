Millions of Americans under heat alerts and advisories Millions across the country are under heat alerts or advisories. The summer's record-breaking temperatures are showing no signs of letting up. The ongoing heat wave is taking a toll on schools as kids head back into classrooms without air-conditioning. Schools in at least nine states are closing campus or letting kids out early this week due to the heat. Airport workers in Phoenix have filed an OSHA complaint, demanding safe work conditions after this summer's brutal heat wave.