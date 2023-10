Man convicted of selling fentanyl to Northern California teen sentenced to prison It's a first in the state of California: A fentanyl dealer who was convicted of murder and has now been sentenced. Nathaniel Cabacungan, 21, is accused of selling the drug to 15-year-old Roseville girl, Jewels Wolf, who died in June 2022. Cabancungan was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, the Placer County DA's Office said.