Man appears in Sutter County court in connection to 1999 homicide A man appeared in a Sutter County courtroom today in connection to a 1999 cold case. Police say that, in 1999, Francisco Arellano killed his wife and then fled to Mexico with their two children. In 1999, police obtained a search warrant, but they could not locate Arellano over the next 20 years. In 2019, investigators learned that Arellano was in Morales, Mexico.