Lawsuit alleges that utility company started the deadly McKinney Fire A new lawsuit accuses a utility company of starting the deadly McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County. The lawsuit, filed in Sacramento County, claims the flames were sparked by electrical equipment belonging to Pacificorp. The Oregon-based company provides electricity to people in Siskiyou County. The fire went on to kill four people and burned down 185 homes and other buildings, Fire investigators have not yet determined a cause for the blaze.