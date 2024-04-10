Lawmakers want to reduce unnecessary police calls to campus. One California lawmaker could kill the bill without a vote.

A CBS News analysis found police were called to California schools more than 10,000 times in a single year - but rarely for reasons that resulted in an arrest.

Some believe that's because, in addition to obvious crimes, California law may require school staff to call the police for behavioral issues that may be better handled by trained school staff and counselors.

A bill introduced in the wake of our "Handcuffs in Hallways" investigation aims to reduce "unnecessary" calls for police at schools. But one California lawmaker could kill it -- without a vote.