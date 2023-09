Knoll Fire in Calaveras County now 75 percent contained at 32 acres A fire burning in Calaveras County is now 75 percent contained. Cal Fire says the Knoll Fire has burned 32 acres near New Lake Hogan in Valley Springs. Officials say the fire started near a motorhome, but the cause is still under investigation. A drone was reportedly spotted overhead during the height of the firefight, which stopped air operations until the owner was found.