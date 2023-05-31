Watch CBS News

"Kitten season" underway in Sacramento

As the weather heats up, there is a forecast of "kitten season" in Sacramento. The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is seeing a flood of tiny felines come through their door — and they are now asking the public for help.
