Jesuit High's Andrej Stojakovic named a McDonald's All-American basketball player A Jesuit High School senior is just the third boy's basketball player from the capital region to be named a McDonald's All-American. Andrej Stojakovic is the first nominee for the national all-star game since Jordan Brown of Woodcreek went five years ago. Andrej is the son of Sacramento Kings great Peja Stojakovic.