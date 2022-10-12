Investigating "secret" Prop. 57 prison credits: Are most felons really "earning" early release?
When voters approved Prop. 57, CDCR said inmates would earn early release credits for rehabilitation, good behavior, and education milestones, and would lose credits for bad behavior. But critics argue that's not the case anymore and there's little transparency - pointing to Sacramento mass shooting suspect, Smiley Martin, as a prime example. Now one local DA says nearly half of the felons from his county, released under Prop 57, have now reoffended.