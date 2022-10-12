Investigating "secret" Prop. 57 prison credits: Are most felons really "earning" early release? When voters approved Prop. 57, CDCR said inmates would earn early release credits for rehabilitation​, good behavior, and education milestones, and would lose credits for bad behavior. But critics argue that's not the case anymore and there's little transparency - pointing to Sacramento mass shooting suspect, Smiley Martin, as a prime example. Now one local DA says nearly half of the felons from his county, released under Prop 57, have now reoffended.