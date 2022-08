"If we don't do anything, no one else is going to do anything": good Samaritan stops catalytic conve Doug Demaschen says he parked at the Walmart in the Delta Shores shopping center and he heard a woman trying to cut off a catalytic converter under a car parked nearby. He rushed over and tried to scare the woman away, but when that didn't work, he grabbed his phone and took a picture of her. She eventually ran off empty-handed.