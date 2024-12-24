The intersection of homelessness, addiction and retail theft | TOUGHER ON CRIME - CHAPTER 1 Voters passed California's "tougher-on-crime" Proposition 36 with the largest margin of any measure on the ballot, despite vocal opposition from Democratic Leadership inside California's state Capitol. This highlighted a bit of a disconnect between state lawmakers and the people they represent. The initiative's official name is "The Homelessness, Drug Addiction, and Theft Reduction Act." The name references three issues that supporters believe are intertwined. We begin our examination of Prop 36 at the intersection of addiction, homelessness, and retail theft.