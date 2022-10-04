Homeless people, advocates ride bikes from Oakland to capitol to demonstrate need for long-term hous Homeless advocates and those in the homeless community are demanding an end to evictions and encampment sweeps. A handful of people from the Wood Street Encampment in Oakland made the 80-mile trek to the steps of the capitol on their bikes Monday. They want state leaders to improve access to long-term housing options. They also pushed for permanent solutions at an encampment at Arden Way and Colfax Street.