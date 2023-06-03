Grand Jury report says Sacramento County Jail's handling of inmates violates law And we'll new information tonight about a grand jury report. The grand jury report says the county keeps suicidal inmates in cells with blind spots where they can't always be seen on camera. The report also found the county has failed to make many to make any changes three years after a major class action lawsuit settlement over the lack of staffing and poor medical and mental health care. The grand jury report says failing to make these changes could be catastrophic. Now the sheriff's office does have the chance to respond. They will now have 60 days to respond.