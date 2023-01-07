Watch CBS News

Gov. Gavin Newsom's inauguration and speech

California Gov. Gavin Newsom may be fresh off a campaign victory, but on Friday he talked like a politician ready for a fight as he held up his state as a beacon of freedom amid what he called a "rising tide of oppression" in Republican-led states.
