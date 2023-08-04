Watch CBS News

Gas prices jump to 9-month high and here's why

The average price of a gallon of gas across the U.S. is $3.83 according to AAA, a 9-month high. Wall Street Journal reporter Hardika Singh joined CBS News to discuss the reason for the price spike at the pump.
