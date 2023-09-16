Former Memphis police officers seek separate trials in Tyre Nichols beating death case Five former Memphis police officers involved in the beating death of Tyre Nichols were back in court Friday. They are arguing for separate trials. The five men face a state second-degree murder charge in the death of Sacramento native Tyre Nichols who died following a traffic stop in Memphis in January. Federal charges were also announced this week. The judge says a trial date will be set at the next court date in November.