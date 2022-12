Flight cancelations continue due to winter storm across U.S. People are trying to make it home--before that system arrives, but the holiday travel nightmare continues tonight. A cross-country winter storm is causing more than 17,000 flights to be canceled--since last Wednesday. So far Monday, the number of cancelations has topped 5,000 with more than 16,000 flights delayed. Most of the cancelations came from Southwest Airlines, with roughly 60 percent of Monday's flights being canceled.