Farm workers, supporters planning to camp out until Gov. Newsom makes decision on AB 2183 Outside the capitol, hundreds of farm workers and their supporters are planning to camp out until Governor Newsom makes a decision on AB 2183. It's a bill that would allow them to vote by mail in order to a form a union. Over the past month, thousands of farm workers walked more than 300 miles from the Central Valley to the capitol to support the legislation mirroring the march Cesar Chavez made back in 1966