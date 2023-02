Family of teen who died of Fentanyl overdose to attend State of the Union Address The parents of a Rocklin teen who died two years ago are planning to attend the State of the Union Address. Chris and Laura Didier lost their 17-year-old son, Zach, to a Fentanyl overdose in 2020 after the teen bought fake Percocet pills through someone on Snapchat. The couple is now raising awareness about the dangers of the drug.